Potential update on two top AEW stars' reported interest in joining WWE under Triple H's regime following contract expiry

A new update has emerged regarding the prospect of suspended AEW team The Young Bucks joining WWE under Triple H's regime once their current deal expires.

Ryan Frederick of the Wrestling Observer earlier reported that Matt and Nick Jackson seemingly sent a feeler to a WWE talent. The Jackson brothers' five-year AEW contract will expire in January 2024. Now, it looks like the former World Tag Team Champions are potentially interested in external offers.

In a new report from the Wrestling Observer, Frederick stated that the Bucks told a friend in WWE that they would entertain potential offers once 2024 commences.

“In this instance, though, what I said is 100% true and I have it from multiple people. It’s also not a big deal and not really newsworthy. It’s not like they actually reached out to WWE management. They told a friend in the company, a fellow wrestler, that they would be willing to listen to offers when their deals are up [I believe January 2024] and to let it be known," noted Frederick.

However, the outlet made it clear that it's not a significant story at this point as the Jacksons haven't contacted the higher-ups. The popular tandem was seemingly just trying to elevate their stock in the industry.

"It’s something every single wrestler in the business should be doing- it’s called maximizing your leverage," Frederick reported. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The Young Bucks are reportedly serving a suspension following their alleged backstage melee with CM Punk and Ace Steel after the All Out media scrum. Fans will have to wait and see when they make their returns to television.

Wrestling Observer's Ryan Frederick gave further updates on The Young Bucks' possible WWE interest

In the same report, Wrestling Observer's Ryan Frederick clarified that The Young Bucks' were expected to communicate with WWE anytime about potential offers once their deals were up.

He reiterated that the situation currently may not be newsworthy and that it was just a matter of common knowledge.

"And it doesn’t matter if it was now or at any point in the future before their contracts [Young Bucks] run out, they were going to reach out. It’s inevitable and why this is a complete non-story to be honest [and the feeler I was talking about happened before the incidents of this past weekend for the record- it was a few weeks ago]. It’s just plain common sense," he added. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

It will be interesting to see if there will be more developments in the Young Bucks' potential interest in jumping ship to the Stamford-based promotion. Currently, fans await their return to AEW programming after their heated altercation with Punk.

