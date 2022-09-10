Popular AEW tag team reportedly showcase potential interest in signing with WWE under Triple H's regime after backstage brawl

The Young Bucks may already be working on a backup plan following their alleged suspension from AEW.

The reported backstage brawl that ensued after CM Punk's heated comments at the All Out media scrum is common knowledge at this point. Due to the unfortunate course of events, Tony Khan has seemingly suspended a number of those involved in the incident, including Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

A recent report from Wrestling Observer's Ryan Frederick stated that Matt and Nick Jackson had apparently been sending feelers out through WWE talent. It should be noted that many wrestlers do this, and there are no signs that Matt and Nick Jackson wish to quit AEW.

"...they reached out to a talent to send feelers about coming in. I can’t say they talked to anyone direct at WWE, but that would fall under tampering and this came at the same time the legal letters were being sent about tampering. Can’t confirm they actually talked to WWE people themselves, but they talked to other WWE talent about coming in, which they can do (much like WWE talent can send feelers through AEW talent, which has happened and happens on both sides often)." (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

#AEW #TheElite Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega. #AEW AllOut #CMPunk Reportedly, The Young Bucks confronted CM Punk about his comments at the media scrum.Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.#AEW #AEWAllOut #CMPunk #TheElite https://t.co/F6rt5nb6IR

As of now, there has been no further update regarding the backstage situation in AEW. Sportskeeda will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

CM Punk's side reportedly threatened the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega with legal action during the alleged backstage brawl in AEW

A recent report from Fightful Select has seemingly switched the narrative, disavowing certain rumors previously believed to be true.

According to the report, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks did not break into CM Punk's locker room by breaking down the door. Furthermore, it was the Second City Saint that had been throwing punches immediately at Matt Jackson upon confrontation.

The report also states that in the aftermath of the brawl, CM Punk's side was heard threatening The Elite with legal repurcussions.

Fans can only hope that the sordid matter is handled as efficiently as possible, so that things can get back to normal in Tony Khan's company.

Do you think the Young Bucks should join WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe