Big update on major "threats" reportedly issued by AEW star CM Punk at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks 

New details have emerged about The Elite's infamous backstage brawl with CM Punk and AC Steel that has taken AEW fans by storm.

Following his incendiary comments at All Out 2022's media scrum, The Straight Edge Superstar was confronted by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks backstage since he took massive potshots at them. Over the last few days, many unsavory details have come to the surface regarding the situation and the repercussions everyone involved would have to face.

Fightful Select has now come up with an update, bringing Omega and The Young Bucks' side of the story as shared by those close to the trio. The report quashed the previous rumors of Kenny Omega, Nick, and Matt Jackson breaking open the door to Punk's room to confront him.

Furthermore, it was noted that just as the trio entered the room, CM Punk went off at Matt Jackson, throwing punches at him. When Nick Jackson tried to intervene, Ace Steel threw a steel chair in his face. As for Kenny Omega, he first ensured Punk's dog Larry was away from the scuffle that erupted.

Following this, when the former AEW Champion tried to get Steel away from Nick Jackson, the former WWE coach pulled his hair and bit him. Moreover, both sides continued screaming at each other in the immediate aftermath of the brawl, with CM Punk's side dropping threats of legal repercussions.

CM Punk and The Elite have been stripped of their titles in AEW.

Fans eagerly anticipated this week's AEW Dynamite in hopes of getting an official update on where things stand after last week's events. Much to their satisfaction, Tony Khan did appear in person and announced that CM Punk and The Elite were stripped of the AEW World Title and Trios Title, respectively.

Khan revealed that Best Friends would battle it out against Death Triangle to determine the new Trios Champions at the show. As it turned out, the two sides had an explosive encounter, ending with PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta winning.

On the other hand, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho would participate in a tournament to crown the new AEW World Champion. With things looking far from in control, it's safe to say fans would be met with more shocking twists and turns in this backstage saga that has engulfed Tony Khan's promotion.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava