Tony Khan makes major announcement on future of AEW World Championship and World Trios Titles on Dynamite 

Tony Khan made a massive announcement in the opening moments of AEW Dynamite this week.

Reports of a backstage brawl involving CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks were all but confirmed. Tony Khan opened the program to discuss the fallout from the All Out pay-per-view, addressing the recent issues after the chaos of the last couple of days.

The All Elite President explicitly stated that the World Championship and World Trios titles have been vacated. In pursuit of deciding the new champions for the titles, a tournament will be held involving Hangman Adam Page, Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV Who's your pick for the new AEW World Champion? Who's your pick for the new AEW World Champion? https://t.co/rs9yYAVhH7

Furthermore, the new World Trios Champions will be decided with a match between Death Triangle and Best Friends on the current AEW Dynamite episode.

As of now, it is unclear what CM Punk's future in the Jacksonville-based promotion will be. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens in the coming weeks.

