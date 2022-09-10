Potential update on who was looking after CM Punk's dog (Larry) before backstage scuffle with The Elite after AEW All Out

Recent reports on the whereabouts of former AEW World Champion CM Punk's dog Larry have come to the fore following his backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Larry is said to have witnessed the entire scenario between Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson, and Punk play out backstage after the latter went on a tirade against the EVPs and Hangman Page. However, Kenny Omega seemingly led the dog out of the room.

A recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter featured Dave Meltzer providing some potential insight as to why Larry was in CM Punk's locker room at the time. He stated that the dog was being taken care of by Lucy Guy, Ace Steel's wife. Ace Steel is one of Punk's allies and seemingly played a prominent part in the brawl as he hurled a chair at Nick Jackson and bit Kenny Omega.

"In the room at that time were [sic] also Lucy Guy [Ace Steel's wife]...She had a broken foot and couldn't move well and there was fight now breaking out right in front of her. I believe she was there taking care of Larry, Punk's dog, who actually got loose inside the arena and headed for the ring in front of the fans hours earlier, just before the show went on the air although that wasn't confirmed." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Larry made a cameo prior to All Out, delighting fans in attendance who were quick to share the moment on social media. He made his official AEW debut during a brief video segment with Punk and Ace Steel.

CM Punk may not remain with AEW in the wake of his All Out 2022 altercation

It's been a newsworthy week for AEW and CM Punk following All Out. What was supposed to be the coronation of The Second City Saint has morphed into what could easily be his last contribution to the promotion.

At least that's what has been reported by Wade Keller, who said that the company is leaning towards not bringing the suspended and injured star back into the fold.

"I'm almost willing to say [Punk is] probably done with the company. But I'm not super confident on that, because I just think there's so many moving parts on this story. But that's certainly where their leaning is right now, as opposed to he's totally forgiven and the others are gone."

Prior to his press conference rant and subsequent altercation, CM Punk sustained a torn tricep during his battle with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title. His fate pertaining to the incident is pending an internal investigation. However, as a result of his injury, he will miss months of programming even if he were to remain with the promotion.

