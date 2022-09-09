CM Punk potentially on the verge of leaving AEW after a notorious backstage altercation

There are major doubts over CM Punk's future with AEW following his post-All Out altercation with The Elite this past week. Despite winning the world title during the Chicago event, Punk joined the post-show media scrum with The Elite, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana on his mind.

What resulted was a shocking tirade against the aforementioned names that led to an altercation backstage. The newly-crowned Trios Tag champs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have been suspended and stripped of their championships. Meanwhile, Punk's fate seems to be pending AEW's internal investigation.

Wade Keller gave a recap of events during a recent PWTorch.com show. He admitted that Tony Khan has a dilemma, as Punk has been considered a prized signing since last year. However, it was also said that the chips are stacked against the former AEW Champion returning to the promotion:

"I'm almost willing to say [Punk is] probably done with the company. But I'm not super confident on that, because I just think there's so many moving parts on this story. But that's certainly where their leaning is right now, as opposed to he's totally forgiven and the others are gone. I think it's more likely Punk is gone for a variety of reasons. And I don't know if that includes insubordination in that Q & A or if it has to do with other aspects or if it has to do with Punk just wanting out now." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Punk was not only absent from Dynamite this week but had also been explicitly left out of a video package promoting the conclusion to All Out. The world title is now being vied for in a tournament featuring the likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

To make matters worse, CM Punk sustained an injury at AEW All Out 2022

As if CM Punk's altercation with The Elite wasn't enough to put a dampener on his title win at All Out, the Cult of Personality also sustained a major injury during his clash with Moxley.

He had only just returned from the foot injury that had kept him out of action since AEW Double or Nothing. His first match back came two weeks before the Chicago event, as he and Interim Champion Jon Moxley clashed to unify the titles. Mox decimated the Cult of Personality in that affair, unifying the titles in just over three minutes.

In only his second match back, it appears he has sustained a torn tricep, which is expected to keep him out for at least six months irrespective of his ongoing situation.

