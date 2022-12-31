Legendary tag team should reunite to face The New Day at WWE WrestleMania 39, says wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently expressed his desire to see Harlem Heat reunite to face The New Day at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Booker T and his brother, Stevie Ray, initially formed Harlem Heat in the late 1980s at Western Wrestling Alliance. They later had a multiple-year run in WCW, where they held the WCW Tag Team Championships ten times. While Booker T later joined WWE, his brother preferred not to do the same. The brothers last reunited in 2015 when they defeated the Heavenly Bodies for the ROW Tag Team Championship on Booker T's promotion, Reality of Wrestling.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed the possibility of seeing Harlem Heat reunite to face The New Day at WrestleMania 39.

"I would love it. I would love it. I think it would be a lot of fun. (...) The promos would be great. (...) And it works really easy. The New Day would work easy with them. And Booker T can do The Spinaroonie and people pop and the five-time and everything. This match would be dope," he said. [0:40 - 1:05]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to compete in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Booker T last wrestled in WWE in 2012 when he teamed up with Drew McIntyre to defeat Christian and Mark Henry at a live event. However, he has since competed in a few matches in his promotion, Reality of Wrestling.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed his desire to compete in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

"I'm gonna tell you right now, I'll be checking the mail everyday all the way up until that date because if I get the invitation, I'm definitely gonna, you know, execute it, definitely going to be, you know, be there. I'm gonna be in the middle of that ring. I'm gonna be prepared to be in the middle of that ring if that happens. But now, I mean nobody's talked to me or anything like that about being in the Rumble. There again I don't have any itch to scratch or anything like that but hey man I'm always down," he said. [18:50 - 19:23]

