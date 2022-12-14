"The hell with The New Day" - WWE star claims Pretty Deadly's loss at NXT Deadline was illegitimate 

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently commented on The New Day becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

The New Day recently returned to NXT to crash Pretty Deadly's "Christmas Story" and challenge the then-NXT Tag Team Champions for the titles. A few days later, The New Day defeated Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on The New Day's championship victory, expressing his displeasure at seeing them defeat Pretty Deadly.

"They should've won. They were the most experienced team out there. (...) I mean, come on. These guys, they never should've been in that match man, come on, everybody knows it. (...) Pretty Deadly, they should've never been in the ring with a team like The New Day. They should've been with someone in NXT, even challenge. Everybody knows that but nobody wants to talk about that. Everybody want to just talk about New Day rocks, New Day rock, the hell with The New Day! As far as I'm concerned, that was an illegitimate win. It shouldn't have happened. They should reverse it," he said. [00:10 - 0:48]

Booker T doesn't want to see The New Day on WWE NXT

Several main roster superstars have appeared on NXT over the past few months, including The Judgment Day, Sonya Deville, and Raquel Rodriguez. The New Day are the latest to join that list.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was not thrilled to see The New Day on NXT. During a previous episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, he dubbed Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods "bullies."

"I don't like it. I don't like it at all. I mean these guys are camera hawks, you know, they can't get no love, you know, on the main roster so they gotta come over to NXT and try to, you know, steal some camera time. It's just one of those things man, I don't like seeing bullies, you know, pick on people and that's what The New Day has become as of late. They've become bullies coming over to NXT. So, that's what I would label them as, as bullies," he said. [1:21:21 - 1:21:51]

