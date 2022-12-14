“We want them to flourish” - The New Day are open to working with up and coming Tag Team in WWE

The New Day are giving credit where it's due in WWE NXT.

Saturday night at NXT Deadline, The New Day defeated Pretty Deadly to become the new NXT World Tag Team Champions. This makes Woods and Kingston only the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history behind The Revival (FTR) and The Street Profits.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about their surprising NXT Tag Title win at Deadline, Kingston put over how talented the former champions Pretty Deadly are as a tag team.

“Pretty Deadly is so talented,” Kofi Kingston said. “And they’re going to be even bigger than they are now. It’s all about getting experience and getting in there with experienced superstars, then spreading their wings to fly. Anything we can do to help that, we’re here for it. We want them to flourish. That’s what we’re here to do, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with them again.”

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso



"Me, Woods and E, we have a connection unlike any you’ve ever seen in WWE. You can’t compare us to anyone in wrestling history. We’ve done it in a way nobody else has, and we are very proud of that."



si.com/wrestling/2022… Kofi Kingston on the success of The New Day:"Me, Woods and E, we have a connection unlike any you’ve ever seen in WWE. You can’t compare us to anyone in wrestling history. We’ve done it in a way nobody else has, and we are very proud of that." Kofi Kingston on the success of The New Day:"Me, Woods and E, we have a connection unlike any you’ve ever seen in WWE. You can’t compare us to anyone in wrestling history. We’ve done it in a way nobody else has, and we are very proud of that."si.com/wrestling/2022…

The New Day have high praise for Pretty Deadly

Xavier Woods echoed Kofi Kingston's comments, expressing how much they love giving their knowledge to the next generation.

Woods believes it's the responsibility of today's wrestlers to teach the next generation what they know.

“Everybody brought their full selves to that match, which was easy to tell," Xavier Woods said. "We love getting a chance to tell our stories in the way we want to tell them. And it is the job of the current generation to give their knowledge to the next generation, so that will be the best era of pro wrestling. That’s very important to us, and it’s a responsibility for us to teach what we know.”

The New Day are scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

What do you make of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' comments? Were you happy to see them defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new NXT World Tag Team Champions at Deadline?

