"They've become bullies" - WWE Legend doesn't want The New Day on NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently commented on The New Day's return to NXT, stating that he dislikes it.

The New Day is one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. While Big E is currently out of action due to injury, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are active on SmackDown. However, Kingston and Woods recently showed up on NXT to crash Pretty Deadly's "Christmas Story" segment.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about The New Day's return to NXT, disclosing that he dislikes it.

"I don't like it. I don't like it at all. I mean these guys are camera hawks, you know, they can't get no love, you know, on the main roster so they gotta come over to NXT and try to, you know, steal some camera time. It's just one of those things man, I don't like seeing bullies, you know, pick on people and that's what The New Day has become as of late. They've become bullies coming over to NXT. So, that's what I would label them as, as bullies," he said. (1:21:21 - 1:21:51)

Will The New Day become the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions?

Following their appearance on NXT, The New Day challenged Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championships. The two teams will square off tonight at NXT Deadline.

During the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that The New Day is the favorite to win the match and walk out of NXT Deadline with the titles.

"Yeah, I mean they should be [the favorites], you know, multi-time Tag Team Champions, you know, the most decorated Tag Team Champions in WWE. (...) So, yeah yeah they should, come on man, they should be the favorite," he added. (1:21:55 - 1:22:11)

