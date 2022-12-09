NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels wants The New Day to have a prolonged run on the brand.

New Day made a surprise appearance on this week's episode of the White and Gold brand, as they challenged Pretty Deadly for the show's Tag Titles. With this, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston became the latest main roster wrestlers to appear and challenge for titles in NXT, following in the footsteps of the likes of Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler, and Mandy Rose.

Michaels, who is also the Senior VP of Talent Development Creative in WWE, has reportedly said that Woods wanted to come to the developmental brand for a while. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has also reported that The Heartbreak Kid wants to keep the 11-time Tag Team Champions on NXT for a prolonged period.

"Shawn Michaels says New Day really enjoyed their NXT appearance Tuesday and Xavier Woods has wanted to come back for a while. They want to give back to other wrestlers. Shawn Michaels says he wants to keep them in NXT as long as they can. 'It's just a question of how long'" Sean tweeted

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



"It's just a question of how long" Shawn Michaels says New Day really enjoyed their NXT appearance Tuesday and Xavier Woods has wanted to come back for a while. They want to give back to other wrestlers. Shawn Michaels says he wants to keep them in NXT as long as they can."It's just a question of how long" twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Shawn Michaels says New Day really enjoyed their NXT appearance Tuesday and Xavier Woods has wanted to come back for a while. They want to give back to other wrestlers. Shawn Michaels says he wants to keep them in NXT as long as they can. "It's just a question of how long" twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/41ZuxBecuy

The length of The New Day's run on the brand will depend on whether they can win the NXT Tag Team Title at the upcoming Deadline premium live event.

Final lineup for Shawn Michaels new match type confirmed

The lineup for the first-ever Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at this Saturday's NXT Deadline has been announced.

On last week's episode of the White and Gold brand, Shawn Michaels announced that Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, and JD McDonagh will take part in the men's match. While Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark, and Kiana James would square off in the women's match. Michaels also announced that wildcard matches to determine the final competitors in both Iron Survivor Challenges will take place this week.

Indi Harwell defeated Fallon Henley and Wendy Choo to secure the final spot at Deadline. Axion did the same for the men's match by defeating Von Wagner and Andre Chase.

Shawn Michaels announced the match type on NXT a few weeks ago and the rules go as follows:

Two wrestlers will start the match, with other competitors entering every five minutes. If one makes a fall (pin, submission, DQ) they get a point, if the fall is made on someone, they have to spend 90 seconds in a box. The person with the most points at the end of the 25-minute mark wins the bout. The winners of the match are set to receive NXT Men's and Women's Championship title shots respectively in the future.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : Would you like to see New Day have a prolonged run on NXT? Yes No 0 votes