The New Day recently opened up about missing Big E during their NXT Tag Team title win at NXT Deadline.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston won the White and Gold brand's tag titles from Pretty Deadly at December 10th's Deadline premium live event. With that win, the duo became only the third team to become Triple Crown Tag Champions in WWE after Street Profits and The Revival (AEW's FTR).

Despite recent success, the team is missing a major component in Big E, who has been out since March after suffering a broken neck on an episode of SmackDown. Despite making public appearances without a neck brace in recent times, there is no sign of the former WWE Champion making an in-ring return any time soon.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Kofi Kingston of The New Day discussed how Big E is crucial to the group and he is missed in his absence:

“Big E wasn’t here; but he was here,” says Kingston. “He’s always with us. We’re doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We’re in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life; and that’s what is paramount to us.”

iBeast @ibeastIess OH MY GODDDDD NEW DAY ARE THE NEW NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OH MY GODDDDD NEW DAY ARE THE NEW NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS https://t.co/6DO6Yg0jwF

With no clue of when Big E could potentially make an in-ring return, The New Day will have to look and plan for their foreseeable future without him.

Missed the latest Monday Night RAW results? Check them out here!

The New Day recieved a heartfelt message from Big E following their NXT Tag Team title win

Injured star and The New Day member Big E sent a heartfelt message to his teammates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He congratulated them for winning the NXT Tag Team at Deadline premium live event.

As stated earlier, Big E has been shelved due to a broken neck. This happened on the March 11th episode of SmackDown, where New Day took on the Brawling Brutes. During the match, Ridge Holland performed a belly-to-belly suplex on the former Intercontinental Champion outside the ring, who landed on his head and suffered a broken neck.

Following Kofi and Xavier's win, Big E congratulated his teammates and expressed his gratitude for being their partner throughout his career:

"What an absurdly talented pair of partners! I won the wrestling lottery when I got to team with these two. Massive congrats, my brothers! Love y’all to death."

Having floudered for months after Big E's injury, The New Day has finally found a way back to relevancy on WWE's weekly TV. But the duo, along with the entire WWE Universe, are awaiting E's in-ring return.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes