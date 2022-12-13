RAW kicked off with a match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss to determine the No.1 Contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch came out of the crowd during Bayley's entrance and chased Dakota Kai and IYO SKY away. Bianca Belair joined at ringside shortly after.

WWE RAW Results (December 12, 2022): Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

Alexa got a sunset flip early, followed by a big crossbody to take Bayley down. Bayley sent Alexa into the ring post outside before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, both women traded near falls before Bayley took the cover off from a turnbuckle.

Bliss sent Bayley outside, and Bianca Belair got in her way, causing a distraction. Back in the ring, Alexa sent Bayley head-first into the exposed turnbuckle and followed up with the Twisted Bliss for the win.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Bayley

After the match, Alexa nearly hit Sister Abigail on Bianca in the ring but suddenly got very confused and left.

Grade: B

Chad Gable vs. AJ Styles on RAW

The match went outside early on, and Styles was dropped face-first onto the apron. Gable sent Styles over the steel steps and into the barricades before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, AJ got back in control and hit a big slam for a near fall.

Gable got a big German Suplex before AJ tried for the calf crusher. The former countered into the ankle lock before getting another big overhead suplex. AJ came back with a Styles Clash out of nowhere and got the pin.

Result: AJ Styles def. Chad Gable

Grade: B-

Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits & Akira Tozawa on RAW

Dawkins and Priest kicked off the match, and Damian was hit with a dropkick before Finn Balor and Tozawa tagged in.

Balor tried for a powerbomb, but Tozawa sent him crashing out to ringside with a hurricanrana.

Tozawa was in control and dropped Dominik in the middle of the ring before hitting a missile dropkick. We got an extensive sequence of moves from both teams before Priest hit the South of Heaven on Ford.

Tozawa got a big dive to the outside before taking out Dominik in the ring with a DDT. Rhea and Balor distracted the referee while Damian hit Razor's Edge/Crucifix Bomb on Tozawa, letting Dom pick up the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. The Street Profits & Akira Tozawa

Grade: B

Backstage on RAW, Gargano and Dexter Lumis bought a bunch of WWE merch from the stalls to gift the audience with their settlement money from The Miz.

They tossed the merch into the crowd and even got a t-shirt cannon.

The Miz snuck up behind them and stole the bag of money before Adam Pearce came out and stopped him.

Gargano told The Miz to give back the money before the A-Lister said that he was desperate and wanted a rematch.

Gargano accepted the match on Lumis' behalf but made it a ladder match with double the stakes.

Miz admitted that Maryse only gave him an allowance and controlled all the money but said that he would try to get the money.

Also, if Miz loses, he would have to dress up as an elf and help Gargano and Lumis give away all the money.

IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae on RAW

IYO was in trouble early on as LeRae got some big moves in. She managed to kick Candice off the ropes. Back in the ring, LeRae countered a powerbomb with a poisonrana.

IYO came back with a big suplex and got a near fall. Candice blocked a top rope move, but IYO came back with the Over The Moonsault before picking up the win.

Result: IYO SKY def. Candice LeRae

Grade: B-

Elias tried to get Kevin Owens to help him with the Bloodline, but he refused, recalling the entire Ezekiel debacle.

Elias was out to play a tribute concert for Matt Riddle and played a song allegedly written by Riddle, but it was about Elias. Solo Sikoa interrupted him, and we headed for a match.

Solo Sikoa vs. Elias on RAW

Solo got some big moves early on before Elias sent him outside and into the announce desk. Solo was about to bring a steel chair to the ring, but Sami stopped him before we headed for a break on RAW.

In the match, Solo got a pop-up Samoan drop before kicking Elias into the corner. Sikoa hit the spinning solo after a distraction from Sami and picked up the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Elias

After the match, Solo beat Elias down and hit a Samoan spike on Elias before getting a steel chair.

Solo wrapped a steel chair on Elias' head and was about to take him down, but KO came in and hit a stunner before Sami and Solo retreated. Owens hit Elias with a stunner as well before walking out.

Grade: B-

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley on RAW

Ripley got some big moves early, but Asuka locked the armbar in. The hold was broken before the two fought their way to the apron. Asuka sent Rhea into the ring post with a hip attack before taking her down with a knee strike.

After a break on RAW, Ripley was sent back outside with a hip attack and nearly crashed into Dominik. Asuka blocked the Riptide and locked in the Asuka lock, but Dominik put Rhea's foot on the ropes.

Asuka hit Dom with the Blue Mist before Rhea hit the Riptide in the ring for the win.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Asuka

Grade: B

Dolph Ziggler warned Austin Theory, saying that the latter wasn't ready to bear the responsibilities of a title win.

Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins on RAW

Rollins went down early on and was sent outside before Lashley tossed him into the barricades. Rollins got a knee strike off the apron before being thrown out again and then into the steel steps.

Lashley was about to use the steps, but the ref warned him before we headed for another break.

Back on RAW, Lashley hit a vertical suplex for a near fall. Rollins came back with a superkick, falcon arrow, and a frog splash but still couldn't get the win.

Lashley blocked the stomp and hit a powerslam before getting the Hurt Lock in. The referee was sent outside and Lashley hit a spear, but was counted as too late. Rollins got the pedigree off a counter and picked up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley attacked the referee responsible for his loss and took him out before Adam Pearce came in and fired him on the spot as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B+

We got some great matches tonight on RAW and a big tease from Alexa Bliss about the future of the Wyatt Family.

