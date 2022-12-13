Former Women's Champion shows off new look ahead of WWE RAW match against Rhea Ripley

Asuka has been teasing an image change all week on social media after a beat down at the hands of Rhea Ripley last week on WWE RAW.

Several of Asuka's posts have contained cryptic messages that appear to be teasing a dark turn. This week on RAW, the former Women's Champion appeared to continue the tease.

Asuka has become known for her face paint underneath her masks. When she took off the mask this week ahead of her match against Rhea Ripley, she wasn't wearing any face paint and was clearly a much more serious version of herself.

It wasn't just Asuka's face paint that changed this week on RAW. When she spat mist at Dominik Mysterio towards the end of the match, it was blue rather than the usual green color.

Asuka put up a good fight against Ripley which was seemingly down to her new serious character. However, it wasn't enough to help her pick up the win since she came up short following a Rip Tide.

Alexa Bliss may not be the only WWE RAW star potentially possessed by Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss has been showing signs that she could have been possessed by The Fiend once again on WWE RAW, with her dark side showing on several occasions.

Asuka has been there every time The Buzzard has appeared in front of Bliss and it appears that she could have also been possessed whilst Wyatt was attempting to get to Bliss.

Asuka's recent character change could be linked to Wyatt. It could also be down to the fact that The Empress hasn't been respected on WWE RAW for a long time and has finally had enough.

