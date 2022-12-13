Dexter Lumis set to face 42-year-old WWE legend in a ladder match on RAW next week

Dexter Lumis is now a contracted WWE Superstar after a recent dominant victory over The Miz. The problem is that it has left The Miz desperate, and this week, he attempted to steal the poker money that Dexter Lumis won last week. However, a rematch has been booked with very high stakes.

After Adam Pearce confronted The Miz and prevented him from leaving, the 45-year-old WWE legend admitted he was desperate - desperate enough to challenge Dexter Lumis for a rematch.

Johnny Gargano, however, had a condition. He said that The Miz could have his money back, but he had to put the same amount on the line - in a ladder match.

The rematch is official for RAW next week, and the stakes are now higher with the money on the line as it will be suspended above the ladder.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out. The Miz hilariously stated that all his money is in an account and that his wife, Maryse, controls all his finances while he gets an allowance. Meanwhile, he was forced to dress up as an elf while giving out the merchandise to fans that Gargano and Lumis bought.

It's a "Winner Takes All" Ladder match. Who will walk out with all the money? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes