WWE fans outraged on Twitter after RAW Superstar is called a "bigger" star than Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar by Corey Graves

Corey Graves has irked many WWE fans by using the names of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar on RAW. For the uninitiated, the latter two are among the three biggest stars in world football/soccer - with the third being Lionel Messi.

However, during Judgment Day's match against Street Profits and Akira Tozawa on RAW, Corey Graves said something that has led to a lot of fans being infuriated. He took a dig at fellow commentator Kevin Patrick for telling him to watch the FIFA World Cup.

He then mentioned that Dominik Mysterio was a "real" star, unlike Ronaldo and Neymar. Naturally, this didn't sit too well with the diverse WWE audience, who were outraged.

You can see some reactions on Twitter below:

Ashwin @ashkop238

You even know who ronaldo or Neymar are ??

First learn about who they are before calling them goofs on network TV and show them some respect

Makes you look like the goof

💎 @iSmiteTheIce

#WWERaw Corey Graves dissing Ronaldo is the only good thing he's done on commentary so far Corey Graves dissing Ronaldo is the only good thing he's done on commentary so far#WWERaw

kylie @79hartsy corey graves take neymar’s name out your mouth i ain’t playing #WWERaw corey graves take neymar’s name out your mouth i ain’t playing #WWERaw https://t.co/1KbkQsXlhm

youngmagejr @youngmagejr @WWE No way these clowns just said Neymar and Ronaldo aren’t real stars #WWERaw No way these clowns just said Neymar and Ronaldo aren’t real stars #WWERaw @WWE

JustDyson @JustDyson @WWEGraves damn graves you didn’t have to do CR7 and Neymar like that. That’s tough lol @WWEGraves damn graves you didn’t have to do CR7 and Neymar like that. That’s tough lol

Pє∂яσM @Pedrxmorais #WWERaw Not Corey Graves mentioning Ronaldo and Neymar Not Corey Graves mentioning Ronaldo and Neymar💀💀 #WWERaw

What happened to the RAW Superstar, who was called a bigger name than Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar?

WWE RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio picked up a win for his team over The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa with the help of his fellow-Judgment Day members.

This is the second week in a row that he pinned Tozawa, and things are looking up for him.

The dig at Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar was seasonal, as everybody is talking about the FIFA World Cup right now. Interestingly, Ronaldo's Portugal and Neymar's Brazil have been knocked out.

Hopefully, more fans realize that Corey Graves was trying to rile others up using that line.

Did you catch the reference on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

