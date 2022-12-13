WWE fans outraged on Twitter after RAW Superstar is called a "bigger" star than Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar by Corey Graves

Corey Graves has irked many WWE fans by using the names of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar on RAW. For the uninitiated, the latter two are among the three biggest stars in world football/soccer - with the third being Lionel Messi.
However, during Judgment Day's match against Street Profits and Akira Tozawa on RAW, Corey Graves said something that has led to a lot of fans being infuriated. He took a dig at fellow commentator Kevin Patrick for telling him to watch the FIFA World Cup.
He then mentioned that Dominik Mysterio was a "real" star, unlike Ronaldo and Neymar. Naturally, this didn't sit too well with the diverse WWE audience, who were outraged.
What happened to the RAW Superstar, who was called a bigger name than Cristiano Ronaldo & Neymar?
WWE RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio picked up a win for his team over The Street Profits and Akira Tozawa with the help of his fellow-Judgment Day members.
This is the second week in a row that he pinned Tozawa, and things are looking up for him.
The dig at Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar was seasonal, as everybody is talking about the FIFA World Cup right now. Interestingly, Ronaldo's Portugal and Neymar's Brazil have been knocked out.
Hopefully, more fans realize that Corey Graves was trying to rile others up using that line.
