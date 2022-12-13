WWE personality takes a shot at Ronaldo and Neymar during RAW

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves took an ugly shot at two of the greatest to ace on the football field, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) faced Street Profits and Akira Tozawa.

During the match-up, according to Corey Graves, Dominik Mysterio showcased a dominant performance. The announcer claimed that since the time the latter joined the Judgment Day faction, he had become one of the greatest.

However, Graves didn't stop there, as he asserted Dom is a bigger star than CR7 and Neymar. The RAW commentator took it to the next level and referred to the GOATs of football as "goofs."

"Better than Ronaldo, or Neymar, or any of the other goofs you convinced me to watch," Graves mentioned.

WWE RAW announcer compared Dominik Mysterio to the Portuguese and Brazilian football megastars. However, Graves might have dug a hole for himself and snubbed a massive crowd.

This is because, recently, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, Portugal suffered a defeat to Morocco as the latter team advanced to the semi-final round. Brazil also had an emotional exit at the hands of Croatia in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

It was a pretty emotional moment for Neymar and CR7 as they weeped after their respective nation's exit from the mega-event.

