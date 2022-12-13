"Mommy it burns" - Wrestling world reacts after altercation with Asuka leaves superstar crying for "mommy"

This week's WWE RAW saw a new version of Asuka, as the former women's champion made her way out without her customary makeup. By the time the match ended, though, her opponent Rhea Ripley could not even celebrate her win, having to comfort Dominik instead.

The star battled Rhea Ripley and seemed much more serious than her usual fun-loving self. After some recent losses, she seemed more focused, and her match against Ripley appeared to mean more to her.

However, when there was a distraction from Dominik Mysterio, she turned and sprayed him with a Blue Mist. This distraction eventually cost her the match, with Ripley hitting Riptide to pin her. Despite her loss, Asuka managed to leave Dominik helpless.

In the aftermath of getting sprayed, Ripley had to help Dominik to the back, where he was heard crying and saying, "Mommy, it burns!" Soon enough, the internet got a hold of it, and it became one of the most tweeted-about topics on WWE RAW.

This was an excellent match between Rhea Ripley N Asuka. The new version of Asuka is .

Asuka N RheaRipley feud?



#WWERaw @WWE Asuka @DomMysterio35 Dominik just got #Smurfed 🥶🤣This was an excellent match between Rhea Ripley N Asuka.The new version of Asuka isAsuka N RheaRipley feud? @WWE @WWEAsuka @DomMysterio35 Dominik just got #Smurfed 🥶🤣This was an excellent match between Rhea Ripley N Asuka. 👀The new version of Asuka is 🔥🔥🔥. Asuka N RheaRipley feud?#WWERaw https://t.co/ZLkrgzrNGu

#WWERAW Couldn't help but to laugh when Dom was yelling out for Rhea🤷‍♂️ Couldn't help but to laugh when Dom was yelling out for Rhea🤷‍♂️😂#WWERAW

Bob Dole @YourFilthyMark @scin383 If Rhea was your Mami you'd want her comfort too @scin383 If Rhea was your Mami you'd want her comfort too 😂

Finn Balor and Damian Priest were also at the side of their Judgment Day compatriot, trying to comfort him.

However, Priest also threw in a line saying, "at least it's not burning in other areas." This got an already exasperated Ripley to slap him on the arm.

With all that being said, Asuka still had a loss. Fans will wait to see how the Empress recovers from this in the coming weeks. Her new look could be a hint of a change in the future.

What did you think of Dominik's condition after Asuka's attack? Let us know in the comments section below!

