IYO SKY defeats 37-year-old WWE star on this week's RAW 

IYO SKY collided with former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The latter has been involved in an angle with Damage CTRL since making her main roster debut on the red brand several months ago. She was taken out of action by the group for a few weeks before Survivor Series and made her return after the premium live event.

Last week on RAW, she defeated one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Dakota Kai. On this week's show, she faced the other half of the tag champions, IYO SKY.

The two stars put on a hard-hitting fight, which saw The Genius of the Sky use a lot of aerial attacks. While LeRae was seated on the top turnbuckle, IYO hit her with a springboard dropkick, sending her to the floor.

Bayley and Dakota Kai were ringside for the match, but they didn't interfere. After SKY tried to hit Candice LeRae with a powerbomb on the floor, the latter countered with a poisonrana.

The two stars then ended up on the top turnbuckle again, with Candice trying to perform a swinging neckbreaker on the Damage CTRL member, but she fell in the ring.

IYO SKY then hit her with an Over the Moonsault to win the match via pinfall. It remains to be seen whether LeRae will continue her feud with Damage CTRL following the loss.

