Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship challenger named as top star teases gimmick change

Alexa Bliss became the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship after she defeated Bayley tonight on RAW.

Last week on the red brand, two triple threat matches were announced where the winner would face each other the following to determine the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

In the first match, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley. Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch thereby setting up this match.

Just as Bayley was getting ready for the match, Becky Lynch appeared out of nowhere and attacked IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. She sent them both over the barricade and chased them away with a steel chair.

To make matters worse for Bayley, Bianca Belair came out to occupy a seat near ringside just before the bell could ring.

Finally, the bout got underway and both women put on a decent match. There were quite a few exciting moments throughout the match. Damage CTRL's absence didn't stop Bayley from trying to cheat as she exposed the turnbuckle. However, Bianca alerted the referee.

Bayley and Belair started arguing on the outside. When Bayley entered the ring, Bliss dropkicked her and hit the Twisted Bliss for the win.

Following the match, Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss hugged in the ring. However, Alexa Bliss went into a trance and attempted to hit Sister Abigail. But she snapped out of it and looked shocked as she headed backstage.

It looks WWE is teasing a gimmick for Alexa Bliss now that Bray Wyatt is back. We will have to wait and see when Bliss possibly changes character.

Are you excited to see Alexa Bliss challenge for the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes