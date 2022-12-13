On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Official Adam Pearce shockingly fired Bobby Lashley during the show's main event.

At Survivor Series, The All Mighty collided with Austin Theory and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match for the United States Championship, which was won by the 25-year-old star.

On the red brand this week, The Visionary and Lashley faced each other in a number one contender's match for the coveted title.

During the bout, the referee was forced to retract to the outside to avoid a collision, seemingly hurting his leg. As a result, he couldn't get back in the ring in time to count the pinfall, as Bobby Lashley took out Seth Rollins with a spear.

Lashley was infuriated and had a confrontation with the ref. After he went for another spear, Seth countered it into the pedigree and pinned The All Mighty to win the match.

After the match, the latter got into a confrontation with the referee again, and another official came down to the ring to address the situation.

Lashley then attacked the second referee, which resulted in Adam Pearce making his way to ringside. Pearce reminded Bobby that he was warned not to lay hands on a WWE Official, but the former world champion shoved him into the camera.

Adam Pearce called him a "mother****" before firing him from the company. It'll be interesting to see what happens on WWE RAW next week.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will go to AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

