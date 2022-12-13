Seth Rollins named number one contender for the United States Title while former WWE Champion gets fired

Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW to become the number one contender for the United States Championship.

Over the past several weeks, many have wanted to get a shot at the United States Championship. The two, who were exceptionally vocal about wanting an opportunity, were Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

Last week on RAW, Rollins mocked Bobby Lashley, resulting in a brawl between both men. Following the altercation, a match between Rollins and Lashley was made official for tonight.

Lashley started the match by going after Seth Rollins and assaulting him viciously. However, Rollins also fought back, and both men engaged in an aggressive encounter.

Lashley used his strength throughout the match, while Rollins used his agility and speed. During the match's closing moments, The Visionary went for the Stomp, but The All Mighty blocked it and applied the Hurt Lock. While Rollins was trying to escape Lashley's submission hold, the referee got knocked out of the ring.

Although Rollins escaped the Hurt Lock, Lashley still hit the spear and covered him, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

A frustrated Lashley attempted the spear again, but this time, Seth Rollins countered it into a pedigree and secured the win.

Following the match, Lashley accidentally knocked down a referee. Adam Pearce came out and started arguing with him. Lashley shoved the WWE official into the barricade, resulting in Pearce firing Lashley to close the show.

While we know Rollins will challenge Austin Theory for the US Championship, it will be interesting to see what happens to Lashley next week.

