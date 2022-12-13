Former tag team champion suffers yet another humiliating lesson at the hands of AJ Styles on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles "SHOOOSH-ed" one-half of Alpha Academy Chad Gable in incredible fashion. The latter was humiliated twice this week, on Friday Night SmackDown and again on RAW.

Tonight, Styles, Gallows, and Mia Yim confronted Chad Gable and Otis backstage. The Phenomenal One mentioned that Luke Gallows is in Japan this week and has sent The O.C. a video of Alpha Academy being humiliated by Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson pouring milk all over them on SmackDown.

However, Gable was displeased and challenged The Phenomenal One to a wrestling match.

The former WWE Champion launched Gable out of the ring early in the match, but Otis caught him for a safe landing. Styles then came out to the apron, which turned out to be a mistake. Instead, he was taken down at ringside by one-half of the Alpha Academy before crashing into the steel steps.

After a commercial break, The Phenomenal One reclaimed control of the match. He slammed the 36-year-old superstar and received a two-count. Gable responded with a vicious German Suplex.

Gable attempted a second suplex, but AJ Styles countered with a Pele Kick. The former tag team champion appeared to have a chance after a second German Suplex on Styles. However, as he attempted a roll-up, The Phenomenal One rolled out and hit a Styles Clash for the victory.

What did you think of AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable on tonight's RAW episode?

