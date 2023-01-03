"He's finished" - Booker T gives update on former Intercontinental Champion's future in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently disclosed that Wade Barrett would not return to NXT in 2023.

Barrett joined the Stamford-based company in 2006. He spent about a decade as an active competitor, during which he won the Intercontinental Championship five times before leaving and retiring from in-ring competition in 2016.

After nearly four years of absence, Barrett returned to WWE as a color commentator on NXT in 2020. However, he moved to SmackDown to join Michael Cole on the commentary table last October. Meanwhile, Booker T replaced him in the former black-and-gold brand.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disclosed that his job in NXT was supposed to end by the start of the new year.

"My thing is that that job was only supposed to be until the end of December. But, like I say, what's that kid's name that used to work there? [Wade Barrett] Yeah, yeah, Wade Barrett. He's gone and forgotten as you can see [laughs]," he said. [6:12 - 6:31]

The former World Heavyweight Champion stated that he is now a full-time NXT color commentator. He also addressed Wade Barrett's future in the company.

"That's my job now. That's my job full-time. I'm full-time now. I'm full-time on NXT all right. I'm gonna be in your ear, all up in your ear [laughs] every Tuesday. (...) Wade Barrett, I don't know if they will keep him on, you know, find a spot for him over on, you know, RAW or SmackDown or something, but his a** isn't coming back to NXT. He's finished. He's wrapped," he added. [6:53 - 7:41]

Booker T says he stole Wade Barrett's job in WWE

Over the past few months, many fans have praised Booker T for his performance on the NXT commentary table. He has also seemingly impressed WWE higher-ups. Hence, they decided to keep him in that spot.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the 57-year-old stated that he knew he would "steal" Wade Barrett's spot.

"Bad news for you [Barrett]. Booker T has stole that spot. And I told you guys I was gonna steal it. You don't give me a job and expect for, you know, somebody to come up. I'm like Tom Brady, you know what I mean. Once I get in the game man, I ain't coming out. And the thing is, it wasn't something I was expecting or anything like that but I'm excited about it. I'm excited about this new venture," Booker said. [7:46 - 8:16]

