Former WWE Superstar and SmackDown announcer Wade Barrett recently spoke about how Cody Rhodes hilariously made up stories about him.

Barrett debuted in WWE as the leader of The Nexus. The faction took over the company in its first few weeks and became a formidable force on the roster. While The Nexus couldn't carry on its momentum due to some bad booking decisions, Barrett still had an impressive run on the main roster, becoming a five-time Intercontinental Champion.

On this week's episode of Out of Character, Barrett mentioned that he and Cody were on an internet show hosted by JBL and Michael Cole. Barrett recalled Rhodes backstage ribbing him by telling stories that the Brit was wrestling when Cody was just a child.

"Cody for a couple of years had been telling stories about how I was this really old guy. Cody is a real BS'er in the locker room. He'd be telling stories to everyone how he'd watch me when he was a kid and I was on TV wrestling Hard Boiled Haggerty, and I would just come out and give out bad news, I was called Bad News Barrett. I don't know where or how he got this from." [38:47 - 39:08]

Wade Barrett has a lot of respect for Cody Rhodes

Despite all the banter and jokes, Barrett maintained that he held Cody Rhodes in high regard. He mentioned that The American Nightmare had a great mind for the business, possibly something that he inherited from his father, The American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

"We haven't crossed paths, obviously with his injury, he's rehabbing at the moment. Looking forward to catching up with him at some point. But yeah, he's a creative genius, as you would expect from the son of the American Dream Dusty Rhodes - one of my mentors, one of my coaches during my career. Great man, and Cody's definitely inherited some of that genius when it comes to the zany ideas in his head." [From 40:21 - 40:44]

The 42-year-old stated that he was eagerly waiting to see Cody back in action soon.

When do you think Cody Rhodes will return from his injury? Sound off in the comments section below.

