Sami Zayn could replace fellow Bloodline member to win major award

Looking back at the past 12 months, barely a handful of WWE Superstars can say they had a better year than Sami Zayn. His Bloodline leader Roman Reigns might be the only one. The Honorary Uce successfully weaseled his way into The Tribal Chief's 'family' in 2022.

Zayn did it through a combination of words and actions. His promo skills definitely helped, with them being recognized among the greatest in the entire industry. The Honorary Uce has been nominated for Best Promo Skills of the Year at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

If he wins it, Sami Zayn will take the place of none other than the wise man, Paul Heyman. You - the fans - voted for Heyman as he won the award for his legendary ability on the microphone at the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

#WWE #SmackDown When a shrewd brain is coupled with a fierce tongue, Paul Heyman is the outcome you get.Ladies and Gentlemen, ' @HeymanHustle ' is the inaugural winner of the 'Best Promo Skills of the Year'! When a shrewd brain is coupled with a fierce tongue, Paul Heyman is the outcome you get. Ladies and Gentlemen, '@HeymanHustle' is the inaugural winner of the 'Best Promo Skills of the Year'!#SKWrestlingAwards #WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/kAut2Ga7pj

You can do the same for Sami, whether or not he remains a member of The Bloodline when voting begins for this year's edition of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Sami Zayn could get kicked out of The Bloodline on WWE RAW XXX

For all of his excellent verbal skills, Zayn has found himself in the bad books of Roman Reigns. Following his late arrival on the scene as Kevin Owens decimated The Bloodline on SmackDown, The Honorary Uce will be put on trial on tonight's 30th Anniversary episode of RAW.

#WWE Reportedly, The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony has been called off & replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. #WWE Raw Reportedly, The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony has been called off & replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn.#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/uAXrtFKOvw

There is a high chance The Tribal Chief will kick Sami Zayn out of the group, resulting in a babyface turn. The three-time Intercontinental Champion could become one of WWE's greatest ever good guys, owing to the crowd's support of him in his current role.

While that could lead to a potential Babyface of the Year victory next year, you will also have a chance to help The Honorary Uce win big this year. Stay tuned for further details on how you can vote alongside legends at the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards!

Do you think Sami Zayn will remain a part of The Bloodline following RAW XXX? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

