Reported reason why WWE changed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's segment on RAW XXX; was Vince McMahon involved?

WWE changed its plans for Roman Reigns and his cousins on tonight's 30th Anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW. The company initially announced an Acknowledgment Ceremony featuring "every generation of The Bloodline" before changing it to The Trial of Sami Zayn.

Rumors emerged on the change having something to do with The Rock's WrestleMania 39 status or Vince McMahon's return to WWE. However, according to Dave Meltzer, neither of those is true. He acknowledged them in Wrestling Observer's Daily Update before stating the likely reason why the segment was changed.

Meltzer reported that Rikishi (The Usos' dad) had fallen sick, while Afa and Sika (Roman Reigns' dad) were not ready for the trip to attend RAW XXX in Philadelphia. They seemingly were the "key people" in the Acknowledgment Ceremony, leading to the segment being scrapped. It had nothing to do with McMahon or The Rock, who was never booked for the segment.

"The change was made because Afa & Sika & Rikishi were all not going to be able to be there. They were to be the key people but Afa & Sika were not ready for the trip and Rikishi got sick this week so the idea basically fell apart," wrote Meltzer.

Dave Meltzer further reported that WWE had to change their plans for The Bloodline on SmackDown because of it. Sami Zayn had a tumultuous night, getting on the bad side of Roman Reigns for several subtle mistakes over the past few weeks. The Honorary Uce will be put on trial in front of a Tribal Court on RAW XXX.

Will Roman Reigns kick Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline on WWE RAW XXX?

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn survives his upcoming trial and remains a part of The Bloodline. Roman Reigns has grown doubtful over his actions, as WWE subtly teased a reunion between The Honorary Uce and Kevin Owens on SmackDown. He arrived late to the scene after KO had attacked the rest of The Bloodline.

RAW XXX could be Zayn's final night as a member of The Bloodline, especially with the prospect of a match against Reigns next month. He will reportedly challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal.

Do you think Roman Reigns will kick Sami Zayn out of The Bloodline on RAW XXX? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

