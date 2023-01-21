Former Universal Champion Shocks Roman Reigns with vicious attack on WWE SmackDown

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens shocked Roman Reigns and The Bloodline with a vicious attack on WWE SmackDown.

Ever since Owens and Cena defeated Zayn and Reigns on the final SmackDown episode of 2022, The Tribal Chief has been in a foul mood. He is slated to face The Prizefighter at Royal Rumble to defend his undisputed world title. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the two men were set to come face-to-face for a contract signing segment.

Reigns even snapped at The Honorary Uce last week and continued to give Zayn the cold shoulder tonight on SmackDown as well. Paul Heyman had to convince The Head of the Table that The Honorary Uce would be an asset for them tonight for Reigns to calm down.

Prior to his entrance, Reigns made it clear that he was going to do the contract signing with Solo Sikoa, and then they can leave after it was done. However, he didn't anticipate an assault from Kevin Owens.

The former Universal Champion attacked Sikoa first and sent him out of the ring. He then attacked Roman Reigns and hit him with a stunner. As Jey and Jimmy Uso came down to the ring, Owens didn't spare them either, as he Superkicked both of them.

Owens then turned his attention back to Reigns and hit a pop-up powerbomb on The Tribal Chief before taking the contract from Heyman and signing it.

After all the chaos was over, Sami Zayn came down to the ring. As he got in the ring, Owens ran away into the crowd to end the segment.

As things heat up between Owens and Reigns, questions will be asked of Zayn and why he was late in arriving to assist The Bloodline. It will also be interesting to see how Roman Reigns retaliates against the former Universal Champion.

Do you think Kevin Owens will defeat Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

