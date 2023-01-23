WWE confirms tribal court segment for tomorrow's Raw XXX

WWE has announced the Tribal Court segment involving Sami Zayn and The Bloodline for RAW XXX.

This comes after the events of Friday's SmackDown when Kevin Owens attacked Reigns during their Royal Rumble contract signing and powerbomed him through a table. When The Tribal Chief regained consciousness, he saw Zayn, who chased Owens away, holding the contract.

Following this, it was reported that The Bloodline Appreciation Ceremony, which was initially slated for the milestone episode of RAW, has now been scrapped. Instead, The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, will be holding a Tribal Court session, with The Honorary Uce being put on trial.

In a press release, the company confirmed the segment for the milestone episode of RAW.

"Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract. Now, The Head of The Table and The Undisputed Universal Champion has decided to hold a Tribal Court and put Sami Zayn on trial for his recent actions. What will the final verdict be on The Honorary Uce? Tune into Raw XXX on Monday on USA to find out!"

Sami Zayn will be looking to clear the air on WWE Raw XXX

The Honorary Uce has been involved with The Bloodline for the last several months and helped lead the team to victory at WWE Survivor Series WarGames back in November.

The next night Owens declared that he wanted "nothing to do" with Sami Zayn anymore, a declaration that carried a ton of weight considering their storied friendship and history.

However, Zayn will look to clear the air ahead of Roman Reigns' important clash. He recently took to Twitter to state that the situation has been misconstrued, and it is not what they look like.

It remains to be seen how good a job Zayn will do of explaining himself during the trial.

With rumors circulating that The Honorary Uce could be challenging Roman Reigns next, a break in The Bloodline seems imminent.

What do you think will happen to Sami Zayn at WWE Raw XXX? Sound off in the comments section below.

