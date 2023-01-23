Sami Zayn will be betrayed by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on WWE RAW XXX, AEW star drops hints 

AEW star Danhausen has reacted to Sami Zayn's latest tweet ahead of this week's milestone episode of Monday Night RAW.

The red brand will celebrate its 30th anniversary by hosting a grand spectacle. Several legends of the company are set to be involved in some capacity during the episode. Earlier, WWE had announced a Bloodline Appreciation Ceremony. However, that was reportedly changed to 'The Trial of Sami Zayn' segment.

The segment was confirmed after Bloodline leader Roman Reigns was laid out by Kevin Owens on last week's SmackDown during a contract signing.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn posted a photo of the final shot from last week's SmackDown with him backed into a corner, staring down Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and The Tribal Chief. He stated that things are not what they look like.

"It's not what it looks like," Zayn wrote.

Check out the same tweet from The Honorary Uce:

In reaction to the same, Danhausen responded with a GIF, hinting at the possibility of Zayn being on the verge of getting booted out by The Bloodline.

Check out the same tweet from the AEW star below:

Former AEW star Big Swole sent a message to Sami Zayn ahead of his trial

Former AEW star Big Swole has vouched to help Sami Zayn in his trial on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Taking to Twitter, Swole asked The Honorary Uce to contact her if he needed any representation.

"Tell Sami if he needs representation #BetterCallSwole."

Previously at Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn pledged his allegiance to The Bloodline by betraying Kevin Owens. He also got on the same page as Jey Uso, with whom he previously had numerous issues.

However, after a defeat at the hands of John Cena and Owens, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's loyalty has constantly been tested by Roman Reigns.

Zayn could potentially be on borrowed time as a member of The Bloodline, and he might soon find himself out of the faction.

Will Zayn play a role in Roman Reigns' upcoming match against Kevin Owens? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes