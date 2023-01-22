33-year-old star wants to represent Sami Zayn at WWE RAW XXX

A former AEW star has hilariously vowed to align with Sami Zayn during The Bloodline's Tribal Court at WWE RAW XXX.

Big Swole made her All Elite Wrestling debut in August 2019 and officially signed with the promotion four months later. After an uneventful two-year stint, she announced her departure from AEW in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Zayn, currently in the middle of the most intriguing storyline in pro wrestling, finds himself in trouble. On last week's SmackDown, The Bloodline was attacked by Kevin Owens during a contract signing, and The Honorary Uce was unable to help the faction in time.

Shortly after, it was announced that Sami Zayn would be placed on trial for his "recent actions" on the 30th-anniversary edition of WWE RAW. However, he has seemingly found an unlikely ally in Big Swole as she has expressed her desire to represent him in the Tribal Court on the red brand.

"Tell Sami if he needs representation #BetterCallSwole," tweeted Big Swole.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently commented on the eventual dissension between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said that he was impressed with Zayn and The Bloodline storyline.

He added that the seeds had been sown for a breakup, and it is only a matter of time before Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa turn on Sami Zayn.

"Good opening. Good storytelling. We know when it's coming, they have teased it so much. That is enough to keep you all the way through the show. So very good tease all the way through the show," said Mantell. [From 12:35 - 12:53]

It remains to be seen if The Bloodline does cut off The Honorary Uce from their ranks on the upcoming 30th-anniversary edition of WWE RAW.

