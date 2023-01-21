Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels that WWE is building up to the tension between The Bloodline and Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns' rivalry with Kevin Owens has taken its toll on his relationship with Zayn. The Tribal Chief has been frustrated by KO on several occasions and blamed the former Zayn for losing their huge tag team match against Owens and John Cena.

On this week's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that WWE was doing a good job teasing the eventual breakup of The Bloodline. He mentioned that the opening of the show where Roman refused to fist-bump Sami and drove him out of the locker room furthered the story and showed the tensions between the Tribal Chief and "The Honorary Uce."

"Good opening. Good storytelling. We know when it's coming, they have teased it so much. That is enough to keep you all the way through the show. So very good tease all the way through the show." [From 12:35 - 12:53]

Kevin Owens laid out Roman Reigns to close out WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens were scheduled to sign the contract this week on SmackDown for their championship match at the Royal Rumble PLE.

However, the Prizefighter ambushed The Bloodline and launched an attack on the faction. After taking care of The Usos and Solo Sikoa at ringside, he turned his attention to The Head of The Table.

Owens Pop-up Powerbombed Reigns through the table before signing the contract and taking off into the crowd. "The Honorary Uce" rushed to the ring, but he was a little too late, since Owens had already made his way out.

