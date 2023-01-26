"I'm not the man anymore" - Ric Flair dishes out multiple apologies backstage at WWE RAW XXX

Ric Flair was looking to make up for some past mistakes this week at WWE RAW.

The Nature Boy took part in the RAW is XXX special Monday night on the USA Network and introduced his daughter Charlotte Flair as she made her way to the ring. But Ric was doing even more important things behind the scenes.

On the latest episode of his To Be The Man Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about his time at RAW is XXX this week and revealed that he apologized to both Becky Lynch and Seth "Freakin" Rollins due to his issues in recent years over "The Man" trademark.

"I apologized to Becky Lynch," Ric Flair revealed. "I walked up to her and said, ‘May I speak with you for a minute?’ I just said I’m sorry this ever got to where it is’ I went over and shook Seth Rollins’ hands and I said, ‘I’m gonna apologize to your wife.’ I’ve just decided that, it all came with the documentary. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget and you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget, and you say it so many times for so many years."

Flair went on to discuss what made him decide to apologize, comparing Becky to his daughter Charlotte.

"But ‘The Man’ trademark, the whole thing was decided by someone besides she and I. It’s not that as much as the money that was involved in it, which the company reaps the better part of it anyway. Then I saw her with her child, and I thought, ‘God, this will be Ashley someday. It’s not worth it." [H/T: Fightful]

Ric Flair is thankful he won't feel uncomfortable around Becky Lynch backstage anymore

The WWE Hall of Famer expressed how thankful he was that he feels like he can now walk around an episode of RAW or SmackDown backstage and not feel uncomfortable around Becky Lynch or Seth Rollins.

Flair revealed that Lynch was very receptive to his apology and made it a point to say that he wants things to be perfect backstage, especially with his daughter working for the company.

“I can walk around and not walk by Becky and feel uncomfortable and I can shake Seth Rollins’ hand, and it makes it a better world for me to be in. I feel better about myself," Ric Flair said. "Becky was very receptive and said nice words to me, and so did Seth. My daughter works there, I want it to be perfect. Nothing’s perfect, but you want it to be as best as can be. How many people get to introduce their daughter? That, you’re not gonna see for a long time, something like that. So I feel thankful that I had that opportunity." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Ric Flair's comments? Are you happy to hear that he's finally buried the hatchet with Becky Lynch and Seth "Freakin" Rollins? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : Are you happy to hear that Ric Flair apologized to Becky Lynch backstage this week? Yes No 0 votes