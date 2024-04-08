Triple H hails huge backstage name as the "biggest difference-maker" of WWE's new era

Triple H has received a lot of praise for his work before and during the WWE WrestleMania XL season. The Game recently broke his silence regarding another top name who has played a major role backstage for the company. The name he spoke highly of is Nick Khan.

The company's Chief Content Officer has been steering the company in the right direction since Vince McMahon’s departure. His work has been praised by many in the wrestling circles.

Speaking at the WrestleMania XL Sunday Post-Show Press Conference, Triple H praised WWE President Nick Khan for his role in the change. He noted that Nick played an equally important role and spoke about their positive relationship.

"Nick Khan, I can’t even begin to describe the change that he’s made here. If you wanted to boil it all down to a speartip, he should be mentioned in the top of that. It’s his era too. There is nobody right now...it’s such an amazing partnership with a guy that I have so much respect for. It just clicks," The Game said.

He added that Nick Khan was the biggest difference-maker he had seen. This allowed them to take the company in the right direction.

"He’s the biggest difference-maker that I’ve ever seen. Together, I can promise people, with Lee and Nick at the top of it. There is no ceiling on top of this. We’re going to take it places that it’s never been before." [H/T Fightful]

It’s incredible to see how well Triple H and Nick Khan have turned things around for the company. Due to the changes at the top, WWE fans seem to be more interested in the product than they have been for years.

Cody Rhodes won his first WWE world title under Triple H at WrestleMania XL

Triple H will likely enjoy a long reign at the top of the company. However, one of the most iconic moments of his reign has already come on the Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Fans witnessed an incredible main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, which was fought under Bloodline Rules. Cody finally won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with some help from Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

The angle will be one of the greatest storylines built and presented by Triple H and Nick Khan. It will go down in history as one of the greatest main events in WrestleMania history.

