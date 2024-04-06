Backstage update on Vince McMahon ahead of WrestleMania XL - Reports

WWE has kicked things into high gear for WrestleMania XL Week. The annual extravaganza has many of the same moving parts as previous years, but one major name is missing this year - Vince McMahon. New details on the former WWE Chairman have just leaked from backstage amid the biggest week of the year for the company.

Vincent Kennedy McMahon built WWE from a pro wrestling company to a sports entertainment juggernaut, but scandals caught up with him in 2023 and his future was up in the air. The 78-year-old returned for the sale of WWE to Endeavor, but he was forced to resign from parent company TKO earlier this year due to another controversy.

People in the company are said to be excited about the fact that this is the first WrestleMania event with truly no influence from Mr. McMahon, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The billionaire has zero say in what happens at the 40th annual WrestleMania, either by himself or by proxy.

McMahon forced his way back into the company ahead of WrestleMania 39 and began making creative changes, while also calling in with feedback on angles and people involved. He then showed up in person for WrestleMania Weekend last year and changed the result of at least one match.

McMahon will not be involved at all this year as there's a feeling among multiple WWE higher-ups that there is no incentive to further any creative preferences or agendas that the former XFL owner has. They also believe Vince is far more concerned with his real-life legal issues, but anything is possible for WrestleMania XL.

A top WWE star who wishes to remain anonymous used an "aura of excitement" to describe how things feel this week. It was reiterated that they are not putting the accusations against McMahon in the rear-view, but the cloud of the former ECW Champion possibly forcing his way in to "f**k up everyone's good time" is no longer there, according to the wrestler.

McMahon was not expected to surprise everyone and pop up at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend. Sources added that some of Vince's more recent visits to WWE tapings were not really wanted by several people working the shows, and this was long before the Janel Grant story was made public.

WWE WrestleMania XL updated line-up for Night One and Night Two

The 40th annual WrestleMania event will take place this Saturday and Sunday from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

There are currently 13 matches confirmed for WrestleMania XL. WWE has announced 7 matches for Night One, and 6 for Night Two, but changes are possible as the weekend goes on.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full WrestleMania XL coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the current line-up:

Night One of WrestleMania XL

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Asuka, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai vs. Jade Cargill, Naomi, Bianca Belair

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day defend in a Six-Pack Ladder Match vs. Awesome Truth vs. DIY vs. New Catch Republic vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends vs. Sami Zayn

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defends vs. Becky Lynch

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (If Rock and Roman win, the Undisputed Universal Championship match on Night Two will be held under Bloodline Rules. If The Bloodline loses, all members will be banned from ringside during Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night Two)

Night Two of WrestleMania XL

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar vs. Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins in a Philadelphia Street Fight

Women's Champion IYO SKY defends vs. Bayley

United States Champion Logan Paul defends in a Triple Threat vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends vs. Cody Rhodes

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you think Vince McMahon will ever be involved with pro wrestling again? Yes, he's not done with WWE, or he might start a new company No, he's done for good 0 votes View Discussion