Allegations against Brock Lesnar in a recent Vince McMahon lawsuit

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon worked with each other in WWE for decades before McMahon retired and stepped down from his position. However, it was mentioned in a lawsuit that a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, allegedly Brock Lesnar, was involved in the allegations in some capacity.

Today, a new lawsuit came to light, and Vince McMahon was once again surrounded by controversy. Former WWE employee Janet Grant made several claims and filed a lawsuit after McMahon allegedly breached their previous NDA and stopped payments.

According to the lawsuit covered by the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon used the particular employee, and shared her sexually explicit photos and videos with other members of the company, including a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, who ultimately remained with the promotion.

"In March 2020, McMahon began sharing sexually explicit photographs and videos of Ms. Grant (including pornographic content he recorded) with other men both inside and outside the company, including with members of the television production “tech” team, executive(s), producer(s), and a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract (and ultimately did sign that contract)."

The description in the lawsuit matches with Brock Lesnar, one of the biggest names in the promotion. Wall Street Journal also reached out to the star for a comment.

This is a developing story, and Sportskeeda will keep you posted.

