Vince McMahon accused of sex trafficking by former WWE employee in a new lawsuit

WWE's Vince McMahon has been surrounded by controversy during his tenure as Executive Chairman of the company over the past few years. Recently, a new lawsuit was filed by a former employee, which made some serious accusations against McMahon.

In 2022, Vince McMahon stepped back from his duties and passed on his roles to Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H across the board before announcing his retirement. Later, he made a deal with Endevaor and returned as Executive Chairman following WrestleMania 39.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a new lawsuit was filed in which McMahon was accused of sex trafficking former WWE employee Janel Grant. She detailed a few horrific instances between her and McMahon as she was promised advancement in her career for such favors.

She also claimed that McMahon and another WWE executive took turns sexually assaulting her in the presence of other staff. Grant also revealed that she received gift cards and shared her private conversation with Vince McMahon, where he said he owns and controls her.

Grant also claimed that McMahon shared her private pictures with other employees without her consent, along with other horrific details during her time with the company.

In 2022, she signed an NDA, but McMahon stopped paying after the first installment of one million dollars.

