WWE has major plans for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL - Reports

WWE is set to present the 40th annual WrestleMania event in just over 24 hours, and the rumor mill is running wide open with speculation on potential plans and surprises. New details have just leaked from backstage on what is in store for Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. The match will take place on Night One, which is WrestleMania Saturday. Ripley had a special entrance at Crown Jewel, and word is that there will be another major change to her arrival on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE has booked Motionless In White for WrestleMania Weekend, according to PWInsider Elite. The band partnered with Def Rebel to create Ripley's "Demon In Your Dreams" entrance theme, and now they are set to perform Mami's entrance as she heads to the ring for Saturday's title defense.

Ripley also just revealed another major change to her presentation for WrestleMania Weekend. It remains to be seen if The Man will have a special entrance for the Women's World Championship match, which will be their first-ever official televised singles bout.

Rhea Ripley gets new tattoo at WWE World

WrestleMania Week is underway in Philadelphia, and the WWE Universe has packed The City of Brotherly Love for several days of events.

The WWE World facility at the Wells Fargo Center is the upgraded version of WrestleMania Axxess. The event kicked off on Thursday and as seen below, Rhea Ripley received new ink live. She also revealed an up-close photo of the new tattoo.

The Judgment Day has a big weekend ahead. In addition to The Eradicator's title defense on Saturday, Night One of WrestleMania XL will see Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against five other teams in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

Dominik Mysterio will also be in action on WrestleMania Saturday as he teams with Santos Escobar to take on Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. JD McDonagh has not been announced for a match, but he's expected to be at ringside with Dirty Dom, and perhaps the Ladder Match as well.

