Rhea Ripley shows off surprising new look ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL this weekend, and ahead of the show, The Nightmare has shown off an impressive new look.

Mami has become known for her short black hair look, but she has decided to change things up before stepping into potentially the biggest match of her career. Ripley was able to show off her new look during her appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Ripley appeared at the 'WWE World' where she was able to greet fans and show off her new tattoo as well.

It's unclear if this look will remain for her match this weekend at WrestleMania when she faces Becky Lynch, but fans appear to love the long hair.

It was revealed earlier today by PWInsider that 'Motionless in White' is in attendance for WrestleMania 40, and it seems like Ripley will be making her entrance with a live band again.

While both the Women's Title matches are not in the main event of 'Mania this year, they can still steal the show.

Rhea Ripley will face Becky Lynch this weekend at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley has become one of the most talked about women in WWE over the past year, which is one of the reasons why she has become a prime target for Becky Lynch.

The Women's World Champion appears to have Becky Lynch in a surprising mindset. Recently, it looks like Lynch has started to doubt her abilities in the ring. She isn't sure that she can step up to the best anymore, so she has a lot to prove against Mami at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the Women's Championship last year at WrestleMania 39 and has been a dominant title-holder since. While it doesn't feel like the Women's World Championship is changing hands soon, one can never underestimate Becky Lynch.

