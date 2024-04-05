[Watch] Rhea Ripley gets a new tattoo at WWE event ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has unveiled a new tattoo ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The Eradicator is gearing up for what could be her toughest Women's World Championship defense yet against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL. The following match has the potential to steal the show on Night One of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, before the high-stakes weekend, Ripley was seen getting inked live at a recent WWE World event. The event provided fans with the opportunity to meet their favorite superstars and interact with them ahead of the biggest event of the year.

Watch the clip of Ripley getting a new tattoo at the event below:

Expand Tweet

Rhea later took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the tattoo, which seems to be that of a dagger.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story below:

Screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Instagram story.

It will be interesting to see if Mami successfully retains her Women's World Championship against The Man at The Show of Shows this year.

Wrestling veteran predicts Rhea Ripley will retain her Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40

Many people believe that Becky Lynch is the toughest opponent Rhea Ripley is set to face in her current reign as the Women's World Champion. Considering The Man's record at WrestleMania, it may be tough to bet against her.

However, according to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, Rhea Ripley is the clear favorite to emerge victorious at The Grandest Stage of Them All. According to Apter, Becky might be The Man, but Rhea is the best female athlete in all of pro wrestling and is going to walk out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with the title around her waist.

"Mami all the way. She is at the top of her game, I don't even have to look at my predictions for this. Becky Lynch may be The Man, but Mami is probably one of the top female athletes in pro-wrestling in the last zillion years. She is the best, she is gonna win it," Bill Apter said.

It will be fascinating to witness which of these two future Hall of Famers can assert their claim to being the best woman in WWE.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Who do you think is going to come out on top at Wrestlemania 40? Becky Lynch Rhea Ripley 0 votes View Discussion