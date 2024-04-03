The Man turns heel, WWE star gets revenge & more - 4 possible finishes for Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40

In one of several big-time matches at WrestleMania 40, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Becky Lynch.

The Man has targeted The Judgment Day member since Royal Rumble 2024. After Bayley's win, though, Becky Lynch had only one option if she wanted a match with The Nightmare at Mania: to win the Elimination Chamber.

She did this, setting up a clash with the reigning champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The match is where all bets are off, and it has become quite personal after Ripley's reference to Lynch's daughter.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four possible finishes for the title match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, which will take place this Saturday, April 6, in Philadelphia, at Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Rhea Ripley gets a clean win to retain

This could be an obvious outcome to the match, as Rhea Ripley has been dominant ever since she defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to claim the title. The Nightmare has successfully defended her title numerous times over the past year, so she has momentum on her side heading into Mania.

Meanwhile, a confident victory over Lynch could lead to a rematch at one of the coming Premium Live Events, as The Man will be looking for payback.

#3. The Judgment Day interferes to cost Rhea Ripley the title

This could be a tricky finish to the match, but we shouldn't rule it out amid the tension between The Judgment Day members.

With Damian Priest expected to cash in his MITB briefcase at 'Mania and Dominik Mysterio working closely with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma lately, The Judgment Day's downfall may have already started, and this could become clear at Mania.

We expect Dominik Mysterio and JD to get involved during the match, but if they cost Rhea Ripley the match, this could result in a split for The Judgment Day.

#2. Becky Lynch turning heel

So far, we have seen Becky Lynch being a babyface and Rhea Ripley being a heel. Since Ripley made it personal, Lynch has adopted a more aggressive approach, confronting the current Women's World Champion.

Thus, a heel turn could be a decent option for Lynch, especially if the match has a controversial ending. It would help create new angles and storylines.

#1. Liv Morgan interrupts; the match ends in a draw

This is likely to happen, as Liv Morgan has made it clear she is set on getting revenge on The Nightmare, who cost her a few months of her career.

If Liv Morgan interferes, we should expect the match to end in a draw. This outcome would create new angles since neither Ripley nor Lynch would have been pinned. Thus, WWE could extend its storyline to the upcoming Premium Live Events.

In addition, it would undoubtedly lead to Liv Morgan being added to the title picture, making it a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship.

Poll : Who will win at WrestleMania 40? Rhea Ripley Becky Lynch 0 votes View Discussion