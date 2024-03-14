Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message to the WWE Universe

Charlotte Flair sent a heartwarming message to the WWE Universe on social media amid her hiatus from the promotion.

The Queen has been out of action since her match against Asuka on the December 8 episode of SmackDown. She underwent left knee surgery to repair multiple torn ligaments, which will keep her out for at least the first half of 2024.

The Queen's road to recovery started a month after her surgery in the first week of January. She began her rehabilitation by testing her surgically repaired knee with several kinds of workouts. Her real-life husband and WWE Superstar Andrade can be seen supporting her in the gym.

Charlotte Flair recently posted a message on Instagram to thank her fans for the beautiful messages she has been receiving.

"Thank you all for standing with me it never goes unnoticed ily," Flair wrote.

Every WWE Superstar wants to be part of WrestleMania. It's probably hard for Charlotte Flair to sit and watch the build for the biggest event of the year on the sidelines. Her knee injury is the first major setback of her legendary career.

Charlotte Flair comments on WWE's Netflix deal

Despite the severity of her injury, Charlotte Flair is still doing media work for WWE. The Queen appeared on CNBC's Power Lunch last month to discuss Netflix's historic deal with the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

"Netflix has 250 million subscribers," Flair said. "So it's only gonna make WWE's content more popular and WWE has always been revolutionary. Whether it's Raw, SmackDown, or pay-per-view schedule, and The Rock coming back, I think bringing more eyes to the product. I think sports entertainment is on a rise right now. It's just getting more and more popular every year." [H/T Wrestle Zone]

WWE RAW is coming to Netflix next year after a humongous $5 billion deal. It has a duration of 10 years, but the streaming service can opt out after just five. They also have an option to extend the deal for another decade.

As for WWE SmackDown, it's moving to the USA Network in October following a massive five-year, $1.4 billion contract.

