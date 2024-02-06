Charlotte Flair shares couple's workout with her husband 32 days after surgery

Charlotte Flair is back in the gym with her husband, WWE Superstar Andrade, about a month after undergoing knee surgery.

The Queen of WWE suffered a devastating knee injury on the Dec. 8th episode of SmackDown in a match against Asuka. She was diagnosed with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her left knee, which required surgery. She is expected to be out for at least nine months.

On the other hand, her real-life husband Andrade returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Andrade was a surprise entrant at No. 4 and lasted more than 20 minutes in the match before getting eliminated by Bronson Reed. He's now part of RAW after signing the contract general manager Adam Pearce offered.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Charlotte shared a workout video with Andrade. She was already lifting weights and using a stationary bicycle 32 days after undergoing knee surgery.

"SWEAT," she wrote.

The knee injury meant that the Master of the Figure 8 would miss this year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia. It was a tough blow for The Queen as well as WWE, since she could have faced someone like Bianca Belair or Jade Cargill in a marquee matchup on the grand stage.

Ric Flair hypes up Charlotte Flair's return from injury

Charlotte Flair is far from returning after her knee procedure a month ago, but her father, legendary superstar Ric Flair, is already hyped for her comeback. Flair shared an update on his daughter in an appearance on the Casual Conversations podcast.

The Nature Boy admitted that the 14-time WWE Women's Champion is "stressed" by her injury because she's not used to being out of action. Nevertheless, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is excited about his daughter's eventual return.

"She'll come back from this injury," Ric said. "It's stressing her out because she hasn't been hurt in a long time, but she's so muscled up. She'll come through the surgery, they'll put some stem cells in her, she'll come back, and it'll be the greatest storyline of all time." [H/T Fightful]

