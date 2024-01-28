Andrade breaks silence after blockbuster WWE return at the Royal Rumble

Andrade recently broke his silence after making a blockbuster WWE return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The 34-year-old joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015 and started performing for the company's developmental brand, where he was accompanied by Zelina Vega and became the NXT Champion. In 2018, the star joined the main roster, where he won the United States Championship before asking for his release in March 2021.

Andrade then joined AEW after a few months but was recently released after his contract expired at the end of 2023. However, The Luchador made a surprising return to WWE during the men's Royal Rumble Match.

WWE recently posted a digital exclusive interview with Andrade, in which Byron Saxton asked him how he felt after returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

The 34-year-old said he felt happy to be back. He also mentioned that he needed time away from the company to figure things out for himself.

"How did it feel? Happy! Happy to be here, to be back you know. I needed to leave to remember who I was, so now I am back, I know who I am... But remember, now nobody's stopping me."

You can check out the interview below:

Road Dogg praised Andrade before his WWE return

On his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg praised Andrade and said he would want to see the former United States Champion back in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"He's flamboyant and he can work great and he can do it all, but you don't see his true greatness until he gets into deep water, and that's just how I feel about watching him work. I don't know what his future holds, but I can't imagine he'd ever be turned away here unless there's something I don't know about. I don't know, we might be talking differently about him soon."

Some fans want Andrade to go after Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star's future.

