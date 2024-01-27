Road Dogg on whether WWE could rehire ex-AEW star soon

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg recently gave his thoughts on the possibility of Andrade El Idolo returning to the company.

The 34-year-old is a free agent following the expiry of his All Elite Wrestling contract in December 2023. It has been speculated for several months that the Mexican could return to WWE, where he previously wrestled between 2015 and 2021.

On his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg made it clear he would like to see Andrade back in WWE:

"He's flamboyant and he can work great and he can do it all, but you don't see his true greatness until he gets into deep water, and that's just how I feel about watching him work. I don't know what his future holds, but I can't imagine he'd ever be turned away here unless there's something I don't know about. I don't know, we might be talking differently about him soon." [18:57 – 19:21]

Andrade's final All Elite Wrestling match ended in defeat against Miro at AEW Worlds End on December 30, 2023.

Road Dogg's experience working with Andrade

In late 2018 and early 2019, Road Dogg was SmackDown's lead writer when Andrade faced Rey Mysterio in several matches on the blue brand.

The WWE Hall of Famer enjoyed watching the former AEW star, but felt he sometimes needed more television time:

"I thought it was great," Road Dogg said. "I had him on SmackDown when I was writing it. I loved him and Rey together. I'm the one that booked them together so many times because I loved it. I don't know, man. He's great at what he does. You've kinda gotta let him get into it. He's gotta have some longer matches." [18:34 – 18:56]

Andrade won the NXT and United States Championships during his previous WWE run.

