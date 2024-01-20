Former NXT champion to return with a new name to WWE? Analyzing the possibility

In the upcoming months, WWE will likely unfold multiple potential surprises and return. The possibility gets additional fuel as we are heading toward the next premium live event of the company, Royal Rumble 2024.

Amid this, one of the probable superstars who might make his comeback to the company is former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo. For those who might not know, the former WWE Superstar is currently reported to make his return soon.

However, if the reports come to fruition and Andrade eventually makes his return, a possibility arises that he might return with his current ring name, "Andrade El Idolo." In his previous run with the company, the 33-year-old star was only called "Andrade" during his main roster run.

Despite his current ring name, It's highly unlikely that the Chief Content Officer will follow the same name in WWE upon his comeback. The potential path Triple H might follow could see the company make the former NXT Champion revert to "Andrade Cien Almas," or simply "Andrade," and use "El Idolo" as a nickname.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold if the former NXT Champion decides to make his return under Triple H's regime.

Roman Reigns is heading towards becoming the third longest Champion in WWE history

Besides the upcoming potential surprises and returns, Roman Reigns is still the talk of the town in the company, especially considering his next title defense at Royal Rumble 2024. For those who are unaware, The Tribal Chief is set to put his title on the line against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way showdown.

However, recently, some stats emerged stating that The Bloodline Leader is now heading towards becoming the third longest single title reign holder in the history of the company. The stats disclosed that:

"At 1,238 days, Roman Reigns has now surpassed Bruno Sammartino’s 2nd longest reign to now hold the 4th longest World Championship reign in @WWE history. In order to reach 3rd & surpass Hulk Hogan’s reign of 1,474 days, Reigns will need to hold it till mid-September 2024."

Currently, it's hard to predict whether Roman will be able to achieve this incredible landmark in the upcoming months. Still, his record-breaking title reign surely opens the scope of this impossible milestone.

