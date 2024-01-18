Backstage news on Andrade El Idolo's "roller-coaster" path from AEW back to WWE - Reports

Andrade El Idolo is reportedly set to return to WWE after spending almost three years with AEW. New details have been revealed on how the return was made possible.

Andrade joined WWE in November 2015 and went on to hold the NXT and United States Championships. He asked to be let go in March 2021, and after initially denying the request, officials granted the release that same month. The former IWGP Intercontinental Champion debuted in AEW three months later. His contract expired at the end of 2023, one day after his loss to Miro at Worlds End.

The former La Sombra was rumored to return to WWE in the months leading up to his AEW contract expiring, mainly so that he could spend more time with his wife, Charlotte Flair. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Andrade currently has an agreement with the Stamford-based company.

The path to get back to WWE from AEW was described as "a roller-coaster" by a backstage source. AEW originally signed the third-generation wrestler to a two-year contract, but time was added to make up for what he missed while injured. The injury extension is why the 34-year-old ended up being signed through the end of last year.

The latest backstage update notes that WWE sources did not officially confirm Andrade's upcoming return, but other company insiders admitted that the former NXT Champion is likely coming back.

Charlotte Flair reportedly pushed for her frustrated husband to return to WWE

Andrade El Idolo was reportedly very open about his AEW contract status and the expiration date at times.

Multiple talents also said El Idolo often mentioned that he planned to stay in AEW, according to Fightful Select. However, by the end of his AEW run, the Mexican grappler was telling co-workers that he was headed back to the competition.

Several people in AEW actually expected to see Andrade return to WWE TV the week after he left. Charlotte Flair reportedly pushed for her husband to return to his former employer. This is notable as the former NXT Champion pushed for Ric Flair to come to AEW.

While Tony Khan has been complimentary of El Idolo and left the door open for his potential return to AEW, this seems unlikely as people close to the third-generation star said the process was frustrating. The internal issues led to Andrade declaring that he was finishing up with the company just days before his loss to Miro at Worlds End.

While signed to AEW, Andrade worked for several other promotions such as GCW, AAA, CMLL, The Crash, and WWC. It remains to be seen if Triple H will allow him to continue making special appearances elsewhere, but it is not likely.

How would you book Andrade El Idolo's return? Do you want to see him use the "Cien" name like before? Sound off in the comments below!

