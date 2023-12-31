Tony Khan seemingly confirms former WWE champion's departure following AEW Worlds End

A former WWE champion is seemingly parting ways with AEW soon, according to Tony Khan.

Andrade El Idolo joined the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2021. While he did not win any titles, he established himself as one of the best in-ring performers on the roster during his tenure. He was recently involved in a feud with Miro, culminating tonight at Worlds End after The Redeemer defeated him.

Amid rumors of Andrade departing the company to join WWE, Tony Khan addressed the topic at the presser after Worlds End. Khan praised the former United States Champion's work while mentioning that his contract with the promotion was up at the end of 2023:

"Somebody I really respect, and I don't expect to see necessarily as it stands right now renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms, and was here and did wrestle tonight, is Andrade El Idolo. Andrade El Idolo's contract is up at the end of the year. We have had great talks, [and] I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo," he said.

The AEW President further highlighted Andrade's value to the company:

"He has been a huge performer in the continental classic... I think we did everything we could to show Andrade El Idolo that we value him," Khan added.

It remains to be seen what Andrade plans to do next. Could he show up on WWE TV soon? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Andrade back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription and credit AEW.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.