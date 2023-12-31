"Triple H secretly bringing him back for RAW Day 1?" - WWE Universe reacts to latest report on rumored AEW departure

A former WWE champion is rumored to be done with AEW following tonight's Worlds End pay-per-view, with fans on social media speculating his next potential move.

The name in question is Andrade El Idolo. The Mexican star became popular in his native country and on the independent circuit during his early career. He rose to prominence in WWE in 2017 alongside his manager, Zelina Vega, securing multiple titles, including the NXT and United States Championships.

Andrade then shifted base to AEW and has been a part of the promotion since 2021 while competing for other companies. However, according to WrestlePurists on Twitter/X, many believe tonight's Worlds End pay-per-view would be his last appearance for the company.

Moreover, the outlet also claimed that an insider source was aware of the discussion and believed he could be WWE-bound as soon as the upcoming Day 1 edition of RAW.

This led Wrestling Twitter to speculate that there was no time before we saw the former WWE United States Champion back into the Triple H-led organization.

Fans react to Andrade possibly leaving AEW to return to WWE

Andrade El Idolo possibly departing AEW to reunite with his wife

While various reports point towards Andrade's AEW departure, fans are wondering why he potentially was planning to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion. Many believe he wants to re-sign with WWE to be closer to his better half.

ECW original Francine recently addressed the topic on her Eyes Up Here podcast. She said Andrade's rumored WWE return could be to reunite with his wife and top SmackDown Superstar, Charlotte Flair.

"[This is the rumor since he got there that he didn't want to be there anymore and he wanted to go back to WWE where Charlotte] Right, so he wants to be with his wife, maybe," she speculated. [19:04 - 19:11]

Flair is currently out of action with a serious knee injury and was also in attendance for one of Andrade's shows outside AEW. Therefore, it could be interesting to see if they have a chance to reunite and work together when The Queen makes her return and if Andrade ends up jumping ship to his former company.

Do you think Andrade would end up returning to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.