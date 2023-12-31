[BREAKING] 20-year veteran reportedly done with AEW after Worlds End, could return to WWE on RAW Day 1

A major star may be set to depart AEW very soon and could be wrapping up his time with the promotion tonight at Worlds End. The star in question would be Andrade El Idolo.

Contrary to recent reports that his time with the promotion could be extended, the luchador is reportedly now set to depart.

Fightful Select recently confirmed that as of now, all signs point to Andrade El leaving All Elite Wrestling. In fact, his match against Miro at Worlds End tonight could be his last with the company.

Multiple outlets, including PWInsider and WrestlePurists, have also reported that Andrade is set to finish up. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, it seemed that the relationship between Andrade and AEW was not the best, and he revealed that he wanted to leave the company. Sources indicated that there may have even been a serious disagreement backstage.

WWE, who could be one of his potential destinations, was reportedly not expecting him to be available this early on, but it now seems that the former United States Champion might be on his way back to the Stamford-based company.

With Triple H announcing that the return of a world champion would take place on WWE Day 1, Andrade appears to be an unlikely suspect, as his status with AEW was made known only recently. But you can never count anything out in wrestling.

